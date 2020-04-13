Snow and rain expected across Kazakhstan Apr 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Snow and rain are expected in a number of regions of Kazakhstan on April 14, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Snow and rain is expected in the northern part of Aktobe region during night. 15-20 mps southwest wind will blow in the region.



Heavy rain with the transition to wet snow is forecast for the mountainous area of Turkestan region. Fog, 15-20 mps northwestern wind are predicted for the region.

Snow shower is expected in North-Kazakhstan region during the day. Fog will blanket some parts of the area. Thunderstorm, southwest wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 25 mps are expected on April 14.

Southwest wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay region. Dense fog patches will cover some parts of the region during night.