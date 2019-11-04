Snow and rain expected in Kazakhstan on Nov 5-7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An active anticyclone accompanied by cold atmospheric fronts triggered off a drop in temperature, precipitations, strong wind, snowstorms locally in the country’s western, central and northern regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Cold spell has already gripped the south of Kazakhstan with rains and wet snow persisting there. In the next 24 hours, the cyclone will shift towards the east and bring rain, snow, strong wind to the country’s southeast and east.

Air temperature will drop across Kazakhstan with mercury reading -2…10 degrees Celsius in the north, 0…8 degrees Celsius in the south.