Snow and rain in Kazakhstan on February 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected almost all over the territory of Kazakhstan on February 6. Fog, ice-slick, blizzard and strong wind are also forecast in spots. However, precipitation is not expected in southern and southeastern regions of the country.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, blizzard in spots, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in Akmola region.

Almaty region will have fog and strong wind today.

Zhambyl and Magystau regions will have fog and strong wind today.

Fog is also expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau and South Kazakhstan regions.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind are forecast for West Kazakhstan region today.

Fog, ice-slick are expected in Akotbe region today as well.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda region will have blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind today.

Blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in Pavlodar region too.

East Kazakhstan region will have blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind today.