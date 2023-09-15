Snow and rain mixed to batter Kazakhstan Fri

Rains and thunderstorms are forecast to batter today the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rains are predicted to fall across the country’s west, east, and southeast. Snow and rain mixed are set to batter the mountainous districts of Kazakhstani southeast and east.

High wind, hail and fog are in store locally, it said in a statement.

Extreme fire threat remains in Kyzylorda, and Ulytau regions. High fire threat is in effect in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Karaganda, Atyrau and Almaty regions.