Snow and rain slated for Kazakhstan Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cyclone spur will continue influencing the weather in almost the entire Kazakhstan. The south is to expect precipitation as rain, snow, fog, and ice slick, predicted to be heavy in places, and the north is to brace for snow, strong wind accompanied with blizzard. Only the west is to see the weather with no precipitation due to the anticyclone trough, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazhydromet.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are to see 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, accompanied with blizzards. Ice slick is also predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Wind at 15-23mps and blizzards are in store in places for Kostanay, Karaganda regions as well as in Aktobe region at night. Occasional fog is predicted for Karaganda region as well.

Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions are to brace in places for fog, ice, and wind at 15-23mps accompanied with blizzards. Gusts of up to 23-28mps will also hit Zhambyl region.

Occasional fog and ice slick are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Ice will hit some areas of Mangistau region, while occasional fog will coat West Kazakhstan region.