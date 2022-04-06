Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan Apr 7-9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 7-9, Kazinform reports.

Unsteady weather is expected in the most part of Kazakhstan over the next there days. The southern regions will face rains and thunderstorms, while heavy rains will batter the country’s central part and east.

Fog will blanket Kazakhstan locally. High wind will sweep through the regions.

The western anticyclone will impact the northern regions of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.