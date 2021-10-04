EN
    07:39, 04 October 2021

    Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan Mon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow and rain are set to batter Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rain and wind are expected today in Aktau. Mercury is to read 14-16 degrees Celsius during the day.

    No precipitations are forecast for Aktobe, Atyrau cities.

    Karaganda wis to face rain, snow and wind of 6-11 m/s. Kokshetau and Pavlodar are set to observe rain mixed with snow, wind of 5-10 m/s.

    Kostanay is to enjoy weather without precipitations.

    Mercury is forecast to drop to - 2 degrees Celsius in the night in Petropavlovsk.

    No precipitations are expected in Taldykorgan and Uralsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk. Air temperature is to plunge to -1-3 degrees Celsius.

    Ground frosts are expected to form in Taraz.

    Rain and snow are expected to grip the Kazakh capital accompanied by wind of 9-14 m/s.

    Almaty is to observe warm weather of 13-15 degrees Celsius.

    As earlier reported, storm alert is in place in 9 regions of Kazakhstan.

