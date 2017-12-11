Snow and strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage on Monday will cause precipitation (mostly snow) on most of the country's territory, with the exception of the south and south-western parts without. Forecasters also warn of fog, ice, winds strengthening and snowstorms.

According to the Met Office, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s gusting up to 23-28 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

On Monday Zhambyl region will see strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, ice, and patchy fog.

Fog will blanket Kostanay and North-Kazakhstan regions. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s, causing snowstorms in North Kazakhstan region.

Patchy fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Karaganda region.

Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

In Pavlodar region, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause snowstorms in some places.

Kazahydromet warns of fog in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Roads in Almaty region will be icy.