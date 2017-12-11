Snow and strong winds in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday
According to the Met Office, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s gusting up to 23-28 m/s and snowstorms are expected in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.
On Monday Zhambyl region will see strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, ice, and patchy fog.
Fog will blanket Kostanay and North-Kazakhstan regions. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s, causing snowstorms in North Kazakhstan region.
Patchy fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Karaganda region.
Fog, ice, and snowstorms are expected in West Kazakhstan region.
In Pavlodar region, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause snowstorms in some places.
Kazahydromet warns of fog in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Roads in Almaty region will be icy.