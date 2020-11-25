Snow and wind to batter Kazakhstan’s west

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to face weather without rpecipttaions while ground blizzard, snow and wind are expected to hit the country’s west today, November 25, Kazhydromet reports.

Nur-Sultan is to enjoy weather without precipitations. Variably cloudy. Air temperature is the nighttime is -16-18 degrees Celsius, -10-12 degrees during the daytime.

Wind of 5 m/s is expected in Almaty with mercury reading 1-3 degrees of frost.

It is expected to rain in Aktau. Wind gusting 7-12 m/s is to roll through the city today. Air temperature is to reach +3-5 degrees Celsius.

Snow is predicted to cover Atyrau and Aktobe with mercury showing 1-3 degrees of frost and -1+1 degrees Celsius correspondingly.