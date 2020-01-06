EN
    13:23, 06 January 2020

    Snow, blizzard and black ice to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issues a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days to come.

    A cyclone shifting to the southern regions of Kazakhstan will trigger off mainly wet snow, fog, black ice and some drop in air temperature. The rest of the country will face snow, blizzard, rough wind and a fall in temperature locally.

    Despite a cold spell air temperature is expected to be above climate normal.


