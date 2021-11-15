Snow, blizzard and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Northwestern cyclone moving quickly past the territory of Kazakhstan is set to bring precipitation to the north, mostly as snow as well as rain to the south. The greater part of the country is to brace for high wind, accompanied with ground blizzard in the north, as well as ice slick and fog, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the southeast of Akmola region is to see ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind.

The north of Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard and 15mps wind.

Aktobe region is to expect ground blizzard and ice slick in the west and north.

Turkestan region’s north and mountainous areas in the west are to brace for 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23mps at night. Fog is to coat the south and mountainous areas of the region.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard in the north as well as 15-20mps wind in the west.

The northern, eastern, and central parts of Karaganda region is to see ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind.

Zhambyl region is to expect 15-20mps wind with gusts of 23-28mps at night, reaching up to 30mps and over at times in the southwest, northeast and mountainous areas. Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are in store for the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.

Kyzylorda region is to see ice slick in the north in the morning and afternoon.

Fog is forecast for the southwest of North Kazakhstan, west, northeast of Mangistau as well as west of Atyrau regions in the nighttime and morning.

Fog and ice slick are in store for the north of West Kazakhstan region.

Almaty region is to expect fog, ice slick in the south and east as well as 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 25mps at daytime, in the north, south, and east.