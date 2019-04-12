Snow coming back to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's meteorological service Kazhydromet has announced weather forecast for April 13-15, Kazinform reports.

The anticyclone which brought warm and sunny weather to the northern regions of the country will be replaced by an arctic cold approaching from the Urals. Rainfall, wet snow and cold snap will grip the northern parts of the country.



Southern, south-eastern and eastern parts will see warm weather at weekend. However, intermittent rains with thunderstorm and gusting wind will hit these regions again.