EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:44, 12 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Snow coming back to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's meteorological service Kazhydromet has announced weather forecast for April 13-15, Kazinform reports.

    The anticyclone which brought warm and sunny weather to the northern regions of the country will be replaced by an arctic cold approaching from the Urals. Rainfall, wet snow and cold snap will grip the northern parts of the country.

    Southern, south-eastern and eastern parts will see warm weather at weekend. However, intermittent rains with thunderstorm and gusting wind will hit these regions again.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!