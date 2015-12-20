Snow expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog, ice slick, snowstorm, strong winds are expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

According to Kazhydromet RSE, fog, black ice, strong winds of 15-23 mps, snowstorm is expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions. Fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps with drifting snow is predicted for Mangystau region. Foggy weather is forecast for Almaty region. Strong winds of 15-22 mps, snowstorm, and ice slick will hit Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Atyrau regions of the country. Fog will blanket some areas of North-Kazakhstan region. Blowing snow will hit Akmola region on Sunday.