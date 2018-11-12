EN
    07:21, 12 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Snow expected today in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is expected today to face precipitations, mainly, snow, patches of fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and gusty wind.

    Patches of fog, ice slick, wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are to observe fog and wind blowing 15-20 m/s.

    Ground blizzard and fog are predicted to hit North and East Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
