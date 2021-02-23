Snow, fog, and ice slick forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On February 24, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to experience unstable weather conditions due to the fronts. Snow predicted to fall heavy in some areas of the north at night is forecast for the south, southeast. Precipitations as rain and snow are expected in the east at daytime, and only the west is to see weather with no precipitation due to the spur, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kostanay regions are to expect occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, reaching up to 30mps and over in mountain passes.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for blizzard in places as well as 15-20mps wind at night, reaching 23-28mps here and there, with gusts of up to 30mps and over. 15-20mps wind is predicted at daytime.

Akmola and Karaganda regions are to see occasional fog, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps at night, reaching 23-28mps locally, and at 15-20mps at daytime. Karaganda region is to see gusts of up to 23-28mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect ice slick in places at daytime as well as wind at 15-20mps locally at night and at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, accompanied with blizzard at daytime.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for occasional ice slick, blizzard, as well as 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23-28mps here and there.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps, are forecast for Almaty and East Kazakhstan region, with ground blizzard also predicted for the latter.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps, accompanied with ground blizzard.

Atyrau, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions are to see 15-20mps wind and ground blizzard in places. Gusts of up to 23mps are also predicted for Aktobe region, and ice slick for Mangistau region in places.