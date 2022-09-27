Snow forecast for Kazakh capital and 2 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow and rain are forecast for Astana and two regions of Kazakhstan for September 28, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The city of Astana is to brace for little precipitation as rain and snow.

The north and west of Abai region are to expect precipitation as rain and snow at night. Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and south of the region.

Karaganda region is to see precipitation as rain and snow in the morning and afternoon.