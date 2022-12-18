Snow forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan Dec 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts snow is forecast for the greater part of the country as well as precipitation as rain and snow for the west and northwest on December 18. Weather with no precipitation is to linger in the south and center due to a Mongolian anticyclone, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

15-20mps wind is predicted in the country’s west, northwest, east as well as the mountainous areas of the southeast and south.

Fog is to coat Atyrau, Almaty, Kostanay, mountainous areas of Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. Ice-slick is predicted in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Ground blizzards are in store for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.