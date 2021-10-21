Snow, ground blizzard and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan for October 22 and 23, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain and snow will batter the greater part of North Kazakhstan on October 22-23. Ice-slick will form on the roads in the north and west of the region. Ground blizzard and high wind up to15-20, locally 23-28 m/s will grip the region.

Karaganda region will brace for fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region locally up to 15-20, 23 m/s.

Slippery surfaces will form in the nighttime on October 22 in West Kazakhstan. Strong wind will roll through the region.

Heavy rain and snow will batter the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.

Kyzylorda region will face tomorrow high wind.

Fog, ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. Wild wind is forecast for southwestern and eastern parts of the region in the night.

Aktobe region will also brace for ice-slick formed on roads.

Strong wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s will grip the districts near Alakol Lakes.