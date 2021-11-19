Snow, high wind and ice slick predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather conditions resulting in snow, high wind, fog as well as blizzard in the north, east, and center, and ice slick in the west. Only the south, northeast, and northwest are to see no precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-23mps wind accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwest during the day.

The west, south, and northeast of East Kazakhstan region is to see 15-20mps wind accompanied with blizzard.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the north and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.

Karaganda region is to brace for fog in the west and south as well as blizzard in the north, east, and center, and 15-20mps wind in the east at night.

The northeast and south of Almaty region are to see ice slick in the morning and afternoon. 15-20mps wind is forecast for the region’s southern and eastern parts.

The south of Kostanay region is to expect fog in the south as well as 15-20mps wind accompanied with blizzard in the north at daytime.

The northwestern part of Akmola region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog, ice slick in the north as well as 15-20mps in most parts during the day.

The west, northeast of Mangistau region is to see wind reach 15-20mps.

Fog is to coat the west, east of Atyrau and north, east of Aktobe region in the nighttime and morning.