Snow hits Kyrgyz resort in mid August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Holidaymakers on Issyk-Kul woke up on Saturday morning to find that snow blanketed the resort in the middle of August.

"The 12th of August. No one is going to believe it. Lake Issyk Kul, it's like winter has come," one of the witnesses filmed the snow-covered resort on his cell phone.



In his words, temperature at the resort is +15, +16°C.



Lake Issyk-Kul is the largest lake in Kyrgyzstan situated in northeastern part of the country. Every year thousands of holidaymakers hit the beaches of the lake.



