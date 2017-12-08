Snow, ice and strong winds in the forecast for Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage on Friday will cause precipitation, icy surfaces, snowstorms, and winds strengthening on most of the country's territory, with the exception of south, north, and east, Kazhydromet reports.

Patchy fog and wind with gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region.

Forecasters warn of icy road conditions, snowstorms, and winds gusting up to 15-20 m/s in Kostanay region.

Fog and strong winds gusting up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, North-Kazakhstan, South-Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions on Friday.

Roads will be icy in Karaganda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

East Kazakhstan region will be waking up to a foggy day.