TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:43, 22 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Snow, ice in the forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, fog, and ice are expected on much of the country's territory on Friday, according to Kazhydromet.

    According to the forecasters, precipitation is expected across the west, southeast, east, and northeast of the country. Met Office also warns of low visibility on the roads due to fog, and icy road conditions in southern and western regions.

    Zhambyl, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will see fog and ice on Friday.

    Fog will also blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
