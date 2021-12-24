EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 24 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Snow, ice-slick and fog expected in north of Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather and precipitations are expected in the northern regions of Kazakhstan on December 25-27, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s north is to brace for snow, fog, ice-slick on roads, gusty wind and ground blizzard.

    Air temperature will rise from -14-23 to -3-13 degrees Celsius in the west in the nighttime and -13 to +3 degrees during the day, from -17-33 to -7-23 degrees in the night in the northwest and -10-25 degrees to -2-11 degrees during the day. Mercury will be reading -20-33 degrees in the north in the night and -5-15 degrees during the day. Air temperature will decrease in the country’s central and eastern regions, northeast from -5-15 degrees to -10-25 degrees in the night, from -2-11 to -5-20 degrees during the day.

    Mets warn of fog, ice-slick, high wind and ground blizzard in the country’s northwest, north, east and central part. The police department of Nur-Sultan urges all drivers to be careful on the roads.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!