Snow in store for most of Kazakhstan Dec 27

NUR-SULATN. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan is to see snow on December 27. Precipitation is forecast for the west, while the north, west, east, and mountainous areas of the southeast are to expect wind with blizzard, Kazinfrom cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-18mps, are expected in Aktau city. Temperature is to stand at 0-2 degrees Celsius temperature at night and 3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudiness, snow, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-18mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to fall to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Karaganda city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind blowing up to 9-14mps with gusts of up to 15-20mps are forecast for Kokshetau city. Temperature is to dip to -20-22 degrees Celsius at night and -10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to expect cloudy skies, snow, and 15-20mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -20-22 degrees Celsius at night and to -4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Kyzylorda city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -16-18 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -23-25 degrees Celsius at night and -9-11 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and 3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. The city is to see temperature fall to -16-18 degrees Celsius temperature at night and to -12-14 degrees Celsius temperature at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city. Temperature is to fall to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will drop to -22-24 degrees Celsius at night and -11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudy skies, snow, and wind blowing 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to dip to -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to +2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at daytime.