Snow in store for most of Kazakhstan Feb 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Due to a trough of the Northwestern cyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for snow. The south and southeast of the country are to see precipitation as rain and snow. The country is also to brace in places for fog and blizzard as well as ice-slick in the south, southeast and southwest and high wind in most parts, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Turkestan region is to expect fog in the north and mountainous areas as well as ice-slick in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, 17-22mps wind in the west, south and sub-mountainous areas reaching up to 25mps in the mountainous areas and north and 30mps and over in mountain passes.

The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for fog and ice-slick. The region’s southwest, northeast and mountainous areas are to see 15-20mps wind reaching up to 23-28mps in the morning and afternoon as well as 30mps and over at times.

Akmola region is to brace for blizzard as well as fog in the southeast and north, 15-20mps in the south and west, blowing 12-20mps in the most part at daytime with gusts of up to 25mps. The north, east and center of Atyrau region is to expect 15-20mps wind at night.

Mangistau region is to see ice-slick in the northeast and 15-20mps wind in most parts at night.

The center, south and east of Aktobe region are to brace for 15-20mps wind. The region’s southern part is to expect ground blizzard at night.

Ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind are in store for the west and south of Kostanay region.

Fog is expected in the south of North Kazakhstan region.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind in the south at daytime as well as fog in the west and south at night.

The west, north and center of Karaganda region are to see blizzard and 15-20mps wind.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind in the north and west.

Kyzylorda region is to see ice-slick in the greater part at night as well as in the center and south at daytime, 15-20mps wind in the north and center at night and in most parts at daytime.