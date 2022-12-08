Snow leopard caught on camera in Ile-Alatau National Park

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A snow leopard was caught on camera in the Ile-Alatau national park, Kazinform reports.

The video and an image of the animal’s footprints were shared on the national park’s Instagram account.

In September 2022, Aleksey Grachev, chief of the theriology laboratory of the snow leopard monitoring center, member of Wildlife Without Borders, said that 23 snow leopards are inhabiting in a radius of 30 kilometers from Almaty, five of them inhabit within the city boundaries. From the middle of the 20th century, the number of snow leopards in our country began to decrease significantly, and by 1980 their population reduced to 200. Presently, there are approximately 140-180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan.The Ile-Alatau State National Park is located south of the city of Almaty, on the northern macroslope of Zailiysky Alatau. The conditions of the national park are very diverse, which makes it possible for a large number of animal species to inhabit it, namely - 270 species of vertebrates, and subspecies of animals: 48 species of mammals, more than 200 birds, 8 reptiles, 4 amphibians and 8 fish species.

Screen from video