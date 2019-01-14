Snow leopards of Kazakhstan to be given names and issued ID passports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Each Kazakhstani snow leopard will be given a name and issued an ID Passport, Advisor to Director of Almaty Zoo Yerzhan Yerkinbayev informs via his FB account.

"Our goal is not just to build a rehabilitation centre for wounded snow leopards seized from poachers, but also to improve the methods and ways of preserving Irbis in wildlife," the post reads.



In his words, camera traps installed across the region (15 now) will let monitor the population of snow leopards and issue ID passports for each of them. As known, each camera trap has a SIM card which immediately sends an image to the office.



According to Yerkinbayev, the number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has decreased by 40% in 25 years and now comprises around 100.

He added that this programme will be financed by the Snow Leopard Foundation.