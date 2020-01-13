EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:53, 13 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Snow may hit Kazakhstan in next three days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE issued weather forecast for January14-16, Kazinform reports.

    Cyclones are shifting across the Arctic coast of Russia and bringing warm and humid Atlantic air to Kazakhstan.

    However, the atmospheric fronts associated with cyclones, which are moving through Kazakhstan, will cause snowfalls, blizzards and strong winds.

    Over the next three days in some regions of the republic cloudy weather and snowfall are expected. The northern regions brace for snowstorms and blizzards.

    Dense fog and black ice are predicted for the southern parts of the country.


    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions
