Snow reaches 20cm in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - In North Kazakhstan region, the accumulated precipitation exceeds the monthly normal level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the region, the amount of precipitation now ranges from 9 to 34 millimeters in contrast to the normal level of 19-32 mm. The snow cover depth reaches 20 centimeters.

The depth of soil freezing ranges from 10 to 38 cm in the region. In the city of Petropavlovsk, it is 20 cm.

According to Kazhydromet Met Office, 27.5 mm of snow fell in Petropavlovsk within a few days, while the monthly normal precipitation is 30 mm.

"In the next two days, the region will be under the influence of a cyclone and atmospheric fronts. Snow, snowstorm, and ice slick are expected.

The air temperature will fluctuate from -9-14 to -2-10 degrees Celcius at night and from -5-10 to -3+2 degrees C in the daytime," the forecasters inform.

At the end of the week, it will get as cold as -15 degrees C in the daytime and -20 degrees at night. No precipitation is predicted.