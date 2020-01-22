Snow-slide partly blocks highway in E Kazakhstan

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A part of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway in East Kazakhstan region was shut down Wednesday due to a snow-slide, Kazinform has learnt the regional emergencies department.

Warm temperature, heavy precipitation and gusty wind caused the snow-slide which had partly blocked the highway. It is unclear when the blocked part of the highway will reopen. The snow clearance operations are underway.

No injuries were reported.