EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Snow slush expected in the southern regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air temperature decrease is expected in Almaty region in October 14-16, Kazinform has learnt from "Kazhydromet."

    Heavy rainfall, snow slush is forecasted for the mountainous regions of South Kazakhstan. Nighttime air temperature will drop to +1+6 °C, sometimes -1-6 °C. Daytime temperature will be +7+12°C. October 15-16 heavy rainfall and sleet is expected in the mountainous regions of Almaty region. Nighttime air temperature will drop to -3+7°C, daytime temperature will reach +8+13°C.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Almaty region Kazhydromet
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!