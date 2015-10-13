Snow slush expected in the southern regions of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air temperature decrease is expected in Almaty region in October 14-16, Kazinform has learnt from "Kazhydromet."

Heavy rainfall, snow slush is forecasted for the mountainous regions of South Kazakhstan. Nighttime air temperature will drop to +1+6 °C, sometimes -1-6 °C. Daytime temperature will be +7+12°C. October 15-16 heavy rainfall and sleet is expected in the mountainous regions of Almaty region. Nighttime air temperature will drop to -3+7°C, daytime temperature will reach +8+13°C.