Snow slush to hit Kazakhstan in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be grappled with a wintry mix of snow, slush, black ice and fog in the upcoming days.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, at the moment weather in the country is under the influence of the Atlantic cyclone. Mix of snow, black ice and fog is forecast not only for western Kazakhstan, but also for central parts of the country. Blowing snow and strong western wind with gusts up to 20-25 mps will hit northern and eastern Kazakhstan on February 4-6.

Meteorologists also predict unseasonably warm temperatures across Kazakhstan.