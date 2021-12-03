Snow storm, ice-slick and fog to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzard, ice-slick, high wind and fog are to grip North Kazakhstan today.

Fog is set to blanket Aktobe region on Friday.

Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick are expected in Akmola region.

Dust storm is forecast to roll through Turkestan region, while h igh wind is to sweep through Shymkent.

Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions are to wake up to foggy streets.

West Kazakhstan is predicted to face fog and ice-slick.