    07:38, 30 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow is expected in the most part of Kazakhstan, today, on December 30, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, ground blizzard and high wind are forecast locally.

    East Kazakhstan is to brace for fog, ground blizzard and high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s in the night.

    Strong wind is also expected in Akmola region accompanied by ground blizzard.

    Almaty region is to wake up to foggy streets.

    Fog and ground blizzard are forecast for Pavlodar, Karaganda, regions.

    Fog is set to blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Biting frosts are to grip Almaty region in the nighttime.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
