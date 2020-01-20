Snow to blanket greater part of Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cyclones and atmospheric fronts will bring snow and precipitations to Kazakhstan, today, January 20, Kazhydromet reports. Fog, high wind, snowstorms and blizzard are expected locally the countrywide.

Patches of fog, snowstorms and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are set to batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog, black and increase of the wind are forecast for Zhambyl, Turkestan regions today.

Fog and black ice are also expected to hit Karaganda, Atyrau regions.

Fog is predicted to coat Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.