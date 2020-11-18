Snow to douse Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is in store for most of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. However, the west and southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe fog,gusty wind, and ice slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Ice slick will coat roads in parts of Zhambyl region.

Portions of Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Gust may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl region.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.