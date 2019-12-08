Snow to fall across greater part of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The north, east and central part of Kazakhstan are forecast to face today, December 8 unstable weather with snow, Kazhydromet reports.

The rest of the country will observe weather without precipitations. Patches of fog, black ice, high wind will linger for one more day the countrywide.

Snowstorms, black ice and strong wind gusting up to 15-28, 30 m/s are expected to sweep across Pavlodar region.

Snowstorms, black ice and wind at a speed of 15 m/s are to roll through Kostanay, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Fog will grip Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty regions.