    09:56, 01 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Snow to fall across Kazakhstan May 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, May 1, rains and snow. Patches of fog, strong wind, thunderstorms and hail, dust storm are forecast to hit locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, ice slick, ground blizzard, high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s and hail are expected to batter East Kazakhstan.

    Fog, ice slick and strong wind, hail are predicted to hit Karaganda region on Wednesday.

    Pavlodar region is to observe ice slick, ground blizzard, and wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s in the night.

    Dust storm, wind are expected to sweep across Turkestan region in the night at a speed of 25 m/s.

    High wind is forecast to roll across North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions.

    Thunderstorms and hail may hit today Zhambyl region locally.

