Snow to fall across Kazakhstan on Tue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected today to observe snow while the west and north-west are set to enjoy weather without precipitation.

Gusty wind and fog, ice slick are to hit the north, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s are predicted to roll across Turkestan region. Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to face wind blowing 15-20 m/s.