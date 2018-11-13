EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:11, 13 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Snow to fall across Kazakhstan on Tue

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected today to observe snow while the west and north-west are set to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Gusty wind and fog, ice slick are to hit the north, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s are predicted to roll across Turkestan region. Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions are forecast to face wind blowing 15-20 m/s.

