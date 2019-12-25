Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north and east

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Snow is expected in the north and east of Kazakhstan with fog, snowstorms predicted locally.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s is forecast to sweep through Akmola, Pavlodar regions.

East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions are to observe fog, windstorm.

Strong wind is also predicted to roll across Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan regions.

Patches of fog are to coat Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau regions. A ground blizzard is to batter today Karaganda region.