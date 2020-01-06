Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger one more day the countrywide with snow predicted in the north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

Kostanay region faces on Monday fog, black ice and ground blizzard, high wind.

Patches of fog, black ice and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda regions are to face today fog, black ice and high wind locally.

Fog is set to coat Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.