EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:09, 06 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger one more day the countrywide with snow predicted in the north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

    Kostanay region faces on Monday fog, black ice and ground blizzard, high wind.

    Patches of fog, black ice and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

    Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda regions are to face today fog, black ice and high wind locally.

    Fog is set to coat Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!