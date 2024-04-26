Snow to hit mountainous areas of Kazakhstan's east, southeast Apr 26

Southern, southeastern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan still remain under the impact of Southern Cyclone, due to which rain and thunderstorm are forecast there today, April 26, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Met service predicts snow in eastern areas at night, and rain and snow in the daytime. Mountainous areas of the southeast will also see rain and snow in the daytime. Heavy downpour and hail will batter southern and southeastern areas, while rain and snow are expected in mountainous areas.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with squall to hit southern and southeastern areas.

Only western and northern regions will enjoy no precipitation today.

Nighttime frost to -2°C is forecast in the east of Ulytau region.

Fire threat is expected to be high in Mangistau region, as well as in central, eastern and western areas of Kyzylorda region.