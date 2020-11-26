Snow to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to face today, November 26, weather without precipitations, with snow predicted in some regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Nur-Sultan is to enjoy weather without precipitations. Air temperature is to show 9-11 degrees of frost. Wind is to blow at a speed of 2-7 m/s.

Snow is to blanket Almaty. Partly cloudy with wind up to 5 m/s. air temperature is to rise to 2 degrees of Celsius.

Aktobe is also set to face snow today. Wind is to roll at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Mercury is to read 2-4 degrees of frost during the day, in the nighttime it is to drop to -6-8 degrees of Celsius.