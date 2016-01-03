Snowfall and bleak wind to continue in parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall accompanied by blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind is forecast for most regions on Kazakhstan today, January 3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-25 mps in South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Blowing snow is expected in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

The day is expected to be mostly foggy in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

The national weather service also warns motorists and pedestrians in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Mangystau of icy roads.