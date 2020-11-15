Snowfall and blizzard forecast for regions on Kazakhstan Nov 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation and gusty wind are forecast for northern Kazakhstan on Sunday, November 15. Blizzard, strong wind, fog, and ice slick are in store for most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. It will gust up to 25 mps and even 28 mps in some parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket portions of Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay, Turkestan, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick will be observe on roads in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

Blizzard is likely to hit Karaganda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.