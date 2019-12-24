EN
    07:15, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Snowfall and blizzard to continue in northern and eastern Kazakhstan Dec 24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (snowfall) will keep dominating in northern and eastern parts of the country today. Fog and ice slick, snowstorm and gusting wind are forecast in some areas, Kazhydromet informed.

    Snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind will hit Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind are expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will descend in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is forecast in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions and at night in Almaty region. Black ice is expected in Zhambyl region, and a 15-20mps wind will strike Turkestan region.

    Wind speed in Atyrau, Mangystau regions will rise to 15-23mps. Dust storm will hit Mangystau region as well.

