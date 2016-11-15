Snowfall and blizzard to hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing snowfall and blizzard. Only northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Chances of fog, black ice and stiff wind will be high across the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 17-22 mps and fog are forecast for Almaty region.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions in the morning. Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is expected in those regions at daytime.



Fog and black ice are forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusty wind will batter West Kazakhstan region.



Meteorologists predict that blizzard will hit Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions.



Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Akmola and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.