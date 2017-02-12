EN
    09:19, 12 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowfall and fog forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that snowfall, fog and black ice will persist in most regions of the country today. Only northern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
