    07:10, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowfall and gusty wind expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that snowfall, fog, black ice and stiff wind will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region.

    Drifting snow is forecast for Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda region.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
