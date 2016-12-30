Snowfall and stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan Dec 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhhydromet forecasts unstable weather for Kazakhstan on December 30. Snowfall and blizzard will hit some areas. Fog and black ice as well as strong wind are forecast too. No precipitation is predicted for western regions only.

Snow drift and wind speed increase are forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Foggy weather is predicted for Almaty region where gusts of wind will increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s at night.

Fog and black ice and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s (23 m per s in south-eastern parts) are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Black ice and fog are expected in South Kazakhstan region. Nighttime wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and black ice are forecast for some areas of Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.

Fog and snow drift as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket also Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

Fog and snow drift are expected in Kostanay region.

Wind speed in some areas of Karaganda region will increase to 15-20 m per s.